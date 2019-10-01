Jason Lee on LHHH: Blogger pits K. Michelle against Moniece and April

Jason Lee has caused quite a bit of drama on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood with his latest Hollywood Unlocked interview shown on the VH1 show. Lee hosted K. Michelle, who is known for sharing her opinions on literally everything. So it shouldn’t have been too shocking when she opened up about Moniece Slaughter and Apryl Jones, who were in the studio and planning to go on tour together.

While talking to Jason Lee, K. Michelle had a lot to say about Hollywood’s perception of beauty and how it is thought that anyone who is good looking can just go be a singer.

In the full interview, as seen below, Jason went further to explain his whole beef with Moniece, which had more to do with the way she was treating his staff than anything. He also said that he confronted Moniece about it, asked her to stop and when she didn’t, that’s when they really started having a problem.

“But once she did it again and it was like whatever,” Jason said, “That’s when I started pulling Moniece’s receipts out. And then I just used my platform to attack her…”

As Jason explained the beef between Apryl and Moniece prior to this season, he referred to Apryl as an artist. That’s when K. Michelle jumped in.

“We already have problems with people pretending to be artists. Don’t do that,” K. Michelle said of Apryl. “Just say she records music.”

As Jason laughed, K. Michelle continued. “No, I think that’s appropriate.”

Jason Lee tried to defend Apryl, but K. Michelle wasn’t having it, arguing that people work hard to get into the industry and to be an artist, so she takes offense at those who just decide to record a song and then consider themselves an artist.

So, when Jason Lee asked K. Michelle if she would work with Apryl Jones or Moniece Slaughter, she said no way. Lee asked if she would let them open for one of her shows, which was also a no way. It turns out that K. Michelle wouldn’t even want them carrying her bags.

That said, K. Michelle said she didn’t wish ill will on either of her Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood castmates. In fact, she wants them both to be successful, just not with her.

That was enough to set off both Apryl and Moniece on the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. They weren’t happy to hear their names come up during the interview and took huge offense.

Needless to say, Jason Lee has found himself deep in the drama with Moniece Slaughter again and she’s allied with Apryl Jones, who used to work for him.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.