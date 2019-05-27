Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen on The Bachelorette: Couple hosts best possible date ever

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen helped Hannah B with a hilarious group date on The Bachelorette this week, testing the guys in their pregnancy knowledge. The guys even got to feel what it feels like to have contractions.

Jason and Jenny hosting the date was a success and fans are calling the date one of the most hilarious group dates in the show’s history.

The labor pains challenge was the best group date #TheBachelorette has ever done. I am howling with laughter. — Alexia LaFata (@alexialafata) May 28, 2019

my mom: “that is probably the funniest group date I have ever seen in my life” #TheBachelorette 😂 — ab🦁 (@abigaaailbrown) May 28, 2019

JPJ had the best reaction. #thebachelorette — Daniela (@DanielaEspo) May 28, 2019

Jon Paul Jones looked like he pooped his pants and saw god at the same time #TheBachelorette — bean 🐨 (@sashabeannnnn) May 28, 2019

Jason and Jenny are actually married in real life and know a thing or two about childbirth. They got married on April 23, 2008, and they have two children together, Sig and Lazio Biggs,

According to Jenny’s personal website, she calls herself an Arizona native and a graduate of the UCLA School of Theater. She’s written two New York Times bestsellers called I Like You Just The Way I Am and Life Fast, Die Hot.

Jenny starred as Jenny in the TV series called I Like You Just The Way I Am from 2016, starring in four episodes. She can also be seen on Chicago Fire, Girls, and Hawaii Five-O to mention a few.

Jenny explains that she lives in New York with her husband, kids, and her dog, Gina.

Jason Biggs is best known for his role as Jim Levenstein from the American Pie franchise, and the guys recognized him immediately as they walked into the room where Jason and Jenny were waiting.

Jason, who played Jason on I Like You Just The Way I am, has a few projects in the works. He plays Mike in outmatched, a new tv series that’s set to come out this year.

He also plays Phil Waterhouse in The Subject and plays himself on the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, which are both in post-production.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.