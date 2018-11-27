Jason Bailey on 9-1-1: Everything you need to know

Jason Bailey (Brian Hallisay) debuted on 9-1-1 during the winter finale. He appeared to Chim (Kenneth Choi) when he was looking for a Christmas tree. Initially, there wasn’t much thought given to Jason until he showed up a second time, and then 9-1-1 viewers connected the dots.

Much of the second season has been about individual stories and when Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) came to replace Abby (Connie Britton), no one knew what to expect. She finally revealed that she had been in an abusive marriage and was able to get away from her husband, Doug.

Last night, it was revealed that Jason Bailey is not a real person. Doug took on the persona and has been stalking Chim. During the final scenes, viewers saw “Jason” sitting in a car outside of a residence with Chim’s wallet in his possession. In another scene, Maddie was seen crying while cleaning up a destroyed Christmas tree as her husband walked in. Lo and behold, Jason is really Doug, Maddie’s husband.

Brian Hallisay is married to Jennifer Love Hewitt in real-life. They met while working together and got married back in 2013. Having him play opposite her will be a treat for viewers, especially because they have crazy chemistry.

It will be a few months before 9-1-1 returns and until then, everything is left hanging in the balance. How long will it be before Chim and Maddie come into contact with Doug? When the spring premiere comes, there will be plenty to look forward to, especially the revelation that Jason Bailey is actually Maddie’s estranged husband.

9-1-1 returns Monday, March 18 at 9/8c on FOX.