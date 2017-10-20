Janice Min and Daryl Davis top guest-list on this week’s Real Time with Bill Maher

Back after last week’s hiatus, Real Time with Bill Maher is back this week with a healthy blend of conservative and left-of-center guests.

Janice Min is the top-of-show interview guest, while activist and musician Daryl Davis is booked as the top-of-show interview guest.

The former editor of The Hollywood Reporter, Min is now a part-owner of the magazine and a strategist at Eldridge Industries, which also owns a string of other media brands including Billboard. Her booking comes on the back of the Harvey Weinstein scandal that has blighted Hollywood in recent days.

Davis famously made the documentary Accidental Courtesy, about his strategy of meeting and befriending KKK members in a bid to change hearts and minds.

Davis, an African American, has drawn sharp criticism from groups like Black Lives Matter (BLM) for his work.

The roundtable guests are political strategist James Carville, radio host Erick Erickson, and political commentator Margaret Hoover.

Carville is a Real Time panelist veteran. The Democratic guru will head to Louisiana State University (LSU) as a journalism school professor at the Manship School of Mass Communication in January 2018.

Erickson is the host of the Atlanta’s Evening News on 95.5FM and AM750 News/Talk WSB and he often subs for Rush Limbaugh on his eponymous radio show. A conservative, Erickson is also a Fox News Contributor.

Also a Real Time regular, Margaret Hoover is president Herbert Hoover’s great-granddaughter and a conservative activist and CNN pundit. She recently discussed the right and left imbalances when talking about he white-hot topic of sexual harassment in the workplace.

She told CNN: “On the left, you have movie star after politician, senators, disavowing bad behavior. It’s a really stark contrast between how the political left and the political right handle this situation.”

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Fridays at 10pm live ET/tape-delayed PT, with a replay at midnight, exclusively on HBO.