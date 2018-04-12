Janet Tyburski murdered her daughter Rachele then dumped her body in a field | Diabolical

Janet Tyburski murdered her own daughter by suffocating her — then kept her body in their home for two days before dumping it in a field.

The 45-year-old killed daughter Rachele, 26, following a struggle. Records showed the pair had endured a troubled relationship ever since Rachele was a teenager.

The tragedy came after Janet’s husband Darrell died in 1999 at the age of 33, when his car left a road in Cleveland, Ohio, and smashed into a boat trailer. His death left Janet to look after their three daughters alone.

Rachele, who was eight when her father died, twice tried to run away from home in 2005, and had called police a few months before her death after an altercation with her mother.

She had a four-year-old son at the time she died in March 2015. Janet pleaded guilty to her murder as well as felonious assault, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in April 2017 as part of a plea deal. She was sentenced to 19 years to life in prison.

According to police, she kept her daughter’s body in her home for two days before dumping her body in a field. She was arrested two months after the discovery of Rachele’s corpse, after police linked her to the crime through surveillance tapes and interviews.

Janet’s daughter Hannah pleaded guilty to helping her mother dump her sister’s body, but avoided jail time instead receiving a suspended 90-day sentence and $750 fine.

The murder features on a new episode of Investigation Discovery series ‘Diabolical’, titled Mother of All Murders.

The description reads: “Pennsylvania native Janet Lynn Mickey’s greatest dream is to start her own family. So, when she marries college football-star Darrell Tyburski her future seems secure. But plans change when the young couple has children, leading them down a dark path…”

