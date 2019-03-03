Jane the Virgin Season 5 release date, promo video, returning cast, plot, spoilers and more

The CW officially renewed Jane the Virgin for Season 5 in April 2018, nearly three weeks before the fourth season wrapped up with a cliffhanger. And sadly for fans, the network also confirmed that Season 5 would the final season of the show. But fans were happy to learn that a spinoff series was in the works.

Fans are now eagerly looking forward to the return of Jane the Virgin for Season 5 to see what happens to Jane, Xiomara and the rest of gang. Fans also can’t wait to learn whether Michael is really alive and where he has been since he supposedly died in Season 3. Fans also want to know the identity of the narrator.

While we wait for the return of Jane the Virgin for Season 5 on The CW, here is everything you need to know, including the Season 5 release date, returning cast members and guest stars, what to expect of the plot of the upcoming season, spoilers, news and more.

This page will also be updated with additional Jane the Virgin Season 5 details ahead of the release date. So stay tuned.

Jane the Virgin Season 5 release date

The CW has confirmed that Jane the Virgin season 5 will return on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 9/8c. All previous season of the series premiered in October.

Jane the Virgin Season 5 will be the last of the series

Show executive producer Brad Silberling confirmed in April 2018 that Season 5 will be the last season of the series.

How many episodes will Jane the Virgin Season 5 feature?

The CW has confirmed that Jane the Virgin Season 5 will feature 19 episodes. The Season 5 finale will be the 100th episode of the series.

Season 4 of the series had 17 episodes, but all other previous seasons had 20-22 episodes.

Jane the Virgin details

Jane the Virgin is a satirical romantic comedy series based on Juana La Virgen, a Venezuelan telenovela created by Perla Farías.

The series premiered on The CW in October 2014. On April 2, 2018, The CW announced that the show had been renewed for Season 5. In May 2018, the network confirmed that Season 5 would be the final season of the series.

Series star Gina Rodriguez will be returning to direct at least one of the episodes of Season 5. She had directed episode 10 of Season 4. She revealed to the Huffington Post in August 2018 that she was expecting to direct the Season 5 premiere.

Jane the Virgin Season 5 trailer

A promo video for Jane the Virgin Season 5 was released on February 15, 2019. The promo video shows Jane’s family receiving the shocking news that Michael Cordero has returned. The video appears to suggest that Michael has amnesia.

Jane the Virgin Season 5 Cast

The main cast of the series is expected to return for Season 5.

Gina Rodriguez will star as Jane Villanueva. Jane is a 23-year-old virgin who accidentally becomes pregnant through artificial insemination.

Justin Baldoni will play Rafael Solano. Brett Dier will reprise his role as Michael Cordero.

Yes I will be!! And PS. For those curious. I saw the first 3 episodes of season 5 of @CWJaneTheVirgin and they are unbelievable… literally was blown away. https://t.co/wjK3trvnbq — brett dier (@Brettdier) December 11, 2018

Brooke Shields will return to guest star as River Fields.

Sophia Bush (One Tree Hill) is also expected to appear in Jane the Virgin Season 5. Baldoni jokingly warned fans on Twitter that they won’t be too happy about the role that Bush will play.

Tommy Dorfman (13 Reasons Why) will also appear in Season 5 as Bobby, a character aligned with Sin Rostro.

The identity of the narrator on Jane the Virgin will finally be revealed in Season 5. Executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman recently shared with fans that the identity of the narrator will be revealed in the closing scenes of the Season 5 finale.

Jane the Virgin Season 5 plot

Jane the Virgin Season 5 ended with a shocking twist and a stunning cliffhanger designed to set up a hugely exciting final season. Fans were shocked when Michael Cordero (Brett Dier), previously believed to be dead, returned unexpectedly in the Season 4 finale.

Show creator Urman confirmed in an interview with Deadline that Season 5 will continue from the shocking ending of season 4. The return of Michael will leave Jane (Gina Rodriguez) in an awkward position at a time that her relationship with Rafael (Justin Baldoni) is moving to the next level, with Rafael about to propose.

Urman also revealed that there won’t be any major time jump between the ending of Season 4 and the start of Season 5.

She promised fans that the identity of the narrator will be revealed in Season 5.

We know that the narrator is Anthony Mendez, but his identity in the world of the series has been kept a closely guarded secret so far.

Urman revealed that hints and clues about the narrator’s identity have occurred throughout the series. Fans who have gone back to watch previous episodes of the show to find the clues are debating and theorizing about it, and suggestions have ranged from Xo to Rogelio, Jane’s grandfather Mateo Sr., and even Jane’s son.

Fans were shocked when, at end of Jane the Virgin Season 4, Jane’s husband Michael, who appeared to have died in Season 3, returned. However, many fans are unable to believe that Michael is really alive and are speculating about his return. Could it be Michael’s long lost or secret twin? Did Sin Rostro fake Michael’s death?

But in the interview with Deadline, show creator Urman ruled out the secret twin fan theory and promised that fans will find out the truth about Michael’s return early in Season 5.

Urman also revealed that the person that J.R. shot is someone we have already met in the show and someone that Petra knows, but that person is not Magda.