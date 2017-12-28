James and David take a peek at the future of L.A. real estate on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

This week on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, James and David check out an amazing new building in L.A. that is all about a healthy lifestyle.

Los Angeles has some amazing real estate, with the higher end properties often having features most people could only dream about having in the their homes. This latest development James and David are checking out is no exception.

It features a huge fully-equipped gym, cycling gym, pilates studio, heated pool, a yoga studio and 75 square feet of amenities. Most amazingly it also has a one acre park on the top of the building with an outdoor cinema! You can also have your grocery shopping done and the butlers will put it away in the refrigerator for you.

This is a place the guys would rate 6 stars if they could, and it would earn that rating all day long.

Meantime Madison is running into some troubles with his summer rental plans when the person funding the project squeezes the finances.

Also on this episode, Tracy has to manage a client’s expectation regards how much they will get for the properties they want her to buy.

David and James Tour the Future 75,000 square feet…. of just amenities. James and David get a glimpse into the future of L.A. real estate on a new #MDLLA tomorrow @ 9/8c. Posted by Million Dollar Listing on Wednesday, December 27, 2017

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles airs on Thursdays at 9:00 PM on BRAVO.