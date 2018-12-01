James and Alla from Love After Lockup: Where are they now?

James and Alla from Love After Lockup were one of the pairs that many viewers were rooting for to make it. Season 1 was filled with a lot of ups and downs for the couple and in anticipation of tonight’s special episode Love After Lockup: Where Are They Now? James gave an update ahead of the show.

There was some speculation about whether or not James and Alla remained together despite her heroin relapse and subsequent incarceration. At one point, he had been dating someone else and shared a photo on Instagram.

So where are James and Alla now?

It looks like James and Alla are a couple once again. The Love After Lockup pair has reconciled despite Alla being back behind bars.

This isn’t terribly shocking to be honest, especially if viewers paid attention to the connection these two had. When he found her in the bathroom after she allegedly used heroin, James was incredibly worried and visibly upset.

It would have been nice to see James and Alla join the two other couples from Season 1 of Love After Lockup on Season 2, but that is not the case. In fact, it looks like he isn’t happy about his experience on the show and realized that the aftermath of putting his life out there wasn’t worth it.

As for when Alla will get out of prison and rejoin James in the real world, there isn’t an exact date. He insists it is sometime in 2019, though specifics weren’t given.

It is either because he wants some of his privacy back or it is because it depends on Alla. Either way, it looks like they plan to reunite immediately.

Love After Lockup: Where Are They Now? airs at 9/8c on WeTV.