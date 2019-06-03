Jake Owen’s I Was Made For You on The Bachelorette: Hear the song here

During tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette, Hannah B decided to take Tyler C out on a date. While she was confused about her feelings because of the drama from the night before with Luke Parker and Luke Stone, she tried to focus on her date with Tyler.

Even though the date started off a bit rocky and tense, Tyler was able to make her laugh. It didn’t hurt that the two danced to a live performance by Jake Owen, who performed his song, I Was Made For You.

You can listen to a live version of the performance below.

As many fans noticed, Hannah appeared to be very into Tyler C when they were dancing, even though Jake Owen was just feet away from her.

How you know Hannah is really into Tyler C: she was TWO FEET from Jake Owen and still spent her time staring at him. #TheBachelorette — Ally Morrow (@AllyMorrow2193) June 4, 2019

Jake Owen isn’t a new face to the music industry. According to his website, his first album was released in 2006. It’s called Startin’ With Me.

To date, he has released seven studio albums with the latest being from March 2019. This new album is called Greetings From…Jake and it features the song featured on tonight’s episode.

As it turns out, the song will also the tune that Owen will perform at the wedding of Carly Pearce and Michael Ray later this year, according to Win 98.5 Country.

In addition to the hit song featured on The Bachelorette, fans can also hear the songs Homemade, Down to the Honkytonk, and I Was Jack (You Were Diane) on his newest album.

Owen is signed to RCA Nashville. In 2009, he won Top New Male Vocalist from the Academy of Country Music, and he won Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2012 at the American Country Awards.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.