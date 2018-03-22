Jaina Lee Ortiz on Station 19: Who is actress that plays Andy Herrera?

Jaina Lee Ortiz takes on the starring role of badass firefighter Andy Herrera in new ABC series Station 19.

Her character is bounding with confidence after pretty much growing up in the Seattle fire station as the daughter of its head Captain Pruitt.

She became a firefighter after being inspired by his heroics as she grew up. But as the story behind Andy Herrera unfolds on Station 19, who is the woman behind her?

Quick bio: How did she get into acting?

It wasn’t a fire station but an army base that Jaina started her life in, being born at Fort Ord army base in California, the only child to Puerto Rican parents. She was later raised in The Bronx, New York, and first got into performing through salsa dancing.

She learned salsa as a child then went on to work as an instructor and performer around the world in her teens. She later moved into acting, first through student films, before studying at Maggie Flanigan Studios and appearing off-Broadway.

Her journey to celebrity well and truly under way, she then moved to California and became a finalist on VH1 reality show Scream Queens 2, which saw her compete for a movie role. In 2012 she played Petrona in The Shop, before she went on to be cast as a series regular on Chris Carter’s The After, which unfortunately never made it to air from the pilot.

Her big break came when she landed the role of the female lead of Det. Annalise Villa in Rosewood alongside Morris Chestnut, a role which she played for 44 episodes from 2015 to 2017.

Since then she has played Angela Tio in Shooter and was introduced as Andy Herrera — her same Station 19 role — on Grey’s Anatomy.

Jaina Lee Ortiz age: How old is she?

Jaina Lee Ortiz is 31 at the time of writing, after being born on November 20, 1986.

Is Jaina Lee Ortiz on Instagram?

Yes, Jaina is on Instagram where she has more than 100,000 followers at the time of writing and regularly posts updates of her latest roles and what she’s been getting up to when not in front of the camera.

Is she married? Who is Jaina Lee Ortiz’s husband?

Yes, Jaina is married to Bradley Marquez, a writer on Marvel series The Gifted on Fox.

What else do we know about her character Andy Herrera?

Andy is confident but plays by the rules, unlike her fearless colleague lieutenant Jack Gibson (Grey Damon). Sparks often fly when the pair are together. Andy’s best friend and the person she confides in is former Olympic athlete turned firefighter Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre).

Andy’s team often have run-ins with her former high school flame and oldest friends Ryan Tanner (Alberto Frezza). During Season 1, a traumatic event brings the pair closer and the bond between them becomes evident.

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.