Jah Son on Wu-Tang Clan series: Who plays the drug dealer and was he a real person?

The new Wu-Tang: An American Saga series on Hulu continues to capture viewers’ attention as they learn the backstory of one of hip-hop’s major pioneering groups. It not only introduces fans to the well-known members of the group including RZA, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, ODB, and GZA but also introduces new characters.

That includes Jah Son on the Wu-Tang Clan series, a drug dealer who has popped up in the mix. Here are more details about this character and who plays the role on the show.

Who plays drug dealer Jah Son on Wu-Tang series?

So far, three episodes of the Wu-Tang: An American Saga series are available to watch on Hulu. The show mainly focuses on Bobby Diggs aka “RZA” and his interactions with future members of the group as well as his brother Divine Diggs‘ involvement. So along the way, fans meet rappers Dave East as Method Man and Joey Badass as Inspectah Deck among other members of the Wu.

There are also supporting characters involved in the series such as drug dealer Jah Son. He’s part of the story on the Hulu series in the early episodes. Actor Jorge Lendeborg Jr. portrays Jah Son on the Wu-Tang series.

Lendeborg has appeared in a number of other roles in different TV shows or movies ahead of the Hulu show. That includes 2016’s The Land and 2017’s Brigsby Bear.

He also held a role in 2017’s blockbuster Spider-Man: Homecoming, and returned as the same character Jason in the 2019 sequel Spider-Man: Far from Home. In addition, he was part of the Transformers film Bumblebee as Memo and was in Alita: Battle Angel as Tanji.

In the interview clip below, he appears with his Bumblebee co-star Hailee Steinfeld to talk about the film.

Lendeborg was born in January of 1996. He hails from Santo Domingo of the Dominican Republic but moved to Miami, Florida in the United States at age four. He’s currently 23-years-old and resides in Los Angeles, California.

He’s now been active in his acting career since 2014, but based on his roles is a rising star. Check out more of Lendeborg’s lifestyle, hobbies, and career at his official Instagram here.

Is the Jah Son character real?

There’s not a lot of information about this character for the Wu-Tang series, but one viewer’s tweet may shed some light on who Jah Son really is. Based on this observation, many Wu-Tang fans are starting to believe that, at least in the series, Jah Son may replace Cappadonna, someone who was and is a real member of Wu-Tang Clan. However, Cappa is still alive today.

Okay episode three of the Wu Tang series. There's a trippy alternate timeline sequence that imagines what would have happened if a guy named Jah Son had survived a shooting. He completely replaces Capadonna, in a show produced by other members of Wu Tang. Very on-brand Cappa. — David Z. Morris (@davidzmorris) September 6, 2019

Cappadonna’s real name is Darryl Hill. He’s set to turn 50 on September 18. In the real-life history of the Wu-Tang Clan, Cappadonna knew the members of the Wu since grade school in Staten Island, per All Music. At age 15, he knew he could write lyrics and perform, but his time joining the group was halted by a prison stint. Method Man replaced him as a member of the Wu-Tang Clan.

In 1995, Cappa first appeared on Raekwon’s popular track “Ice Cream Man,” and later guested on Ghostface Killah’s debut album Ironman. He’d become an “unofficial 10th member” of the Wu-Tang Clan, contributing to future projects from the group and individual artists before ultimately releasing his solo albums.

Here’s Cappa’s verse on the classic Wu-Tang song “Triumph.”

Whether or not Jah Son truly represents Cappadonna is yet to be revealed, but it could be possible. Some other elements of the show utilize fiction to tell Wu’s story.

Here’s one other tweet to check out involving the Jah Son character’s role on the Wu-Tang series.

In the Sliding Doors opening we see what might've happened if Jah Son was still around. You can see this alternate version of Ghostface's Ironman album that features the same cover, but Bobby and Jah Son have been swapped out for Rae and Cap. #WuTangOnHulu pic.twitter.com/jKRLvF9Al3 — Gabe Fonseca (@MrGabeFonseca) September 6, 2019

Wu-Tang: An American Saga has garnered decent feedback with a 73 percent overall on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer and 83 percent from audiences that voted there. The fourth episode of the show arrives on Wednesday, September 11 on Hulu.