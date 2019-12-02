Jade Cline is hosting Christmas this year and starting a new career: Will she film it all for Teen Mom 2?

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline appears to be turning her life around and she also appears to be taking on more responsibilities as a young mother. Late last night on Twitter, she revealed that she’s not only done Christmas shopping for everyone but that she’s also hosting Christmas this year.

She explained that she’s stressed out because she wants the experience to be perfect. She didn’t go into detail about her plans for the menu or guest list, but one can imagine she’ll share her plans as she gets closer to the holiday season.

Went all out this Christmas. Finally done Christmas shopping for everyone. But I’m still stressed bc Christmas is at my house this year and I want it to be perfect 😩 — Jade Cline (@jade_desere) December 2, 2019

But she did share that she had decorated for Christmas and that she is in love with the final result.

My house is decorated sooo cute ! I’m in love 😍 — Jade Cline (@jade_desere) December 2, 2019

It’s no secret that Jade has been through quite a lot this year while sharing her life with Teen Mom 2 fans. It wasn’t always a calm journey for Jade, who dealt with cheating and betrayals. However, she appears to be moving ahead and in the right direction, including finishing her education.

Jade just shared last week that she is now a licensed cosmetologist after she graduated and passed all of her testings.

Last week she also shared that she was already on her way to a new career. She revealed that her new salon, Loft, will open this week. It’s uncertain whether it’s hers or simply a new salon where she’ll be working. But she’s already taking appointments.

It sounds like she has plenty of things going on, including a new career and hosting Christmas. It’s a brand new chapter for this reality star. Now, the big question remains — will she film everything for Teen Mom 2?

If they do film her, it sounds like they will get plenty of content, as she’s staying busy. Stay tuned, as we will update everyone if we hear more information on this from MTV.

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.