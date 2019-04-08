John Legend chose a vocally challenging song for his singers to perform on tonight’s episode of The Voice.

Legend and his guest coach, Khalid, coached Jacob Maxwell and Talon Cardon in singing Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic by The Police.

Despite both of the young men’s wonderful performances and voices, there always has to be a winner chosen in the battle rounds.

A modern performance of The Police

The two managed to put a wonderful spin on the classic song by The Police.

Although the song was vocally challenging, their voices were extremely powerful tonight. Even when making minor mistakes, the two kept going.

Talon Cardon gave a wonderful performance, especially for being a young 18. The judges leaned more towards Jacob Maxwell but didn’t dismiss Talon Cardon and his ability to keep up with Maxwell.

Cardon definitely has a strong voice and amazing talent for someone who is only 18 years old.

John Legend tends to march to the beat of his own drum and makes his own choices, not always listening to the other judges on The Voice.

This time, John Legend agreed with the others and chose Jacob Maxwell as the winner of the battle.

The battle that created friendship

Jacob Maxwell and Talon Cardon seemed to become pretty good friends during their practice for the battle rounds. As it turns out, the two have quite a lot in common.

Both of their dads are police officers and they both work in restaurants as waiters.

The similarities in their lives only made it more exciting for the two to perform the song Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic by The Police.

The coincidences and irony of their performance seemed to create a wonderful bond between the two, so we can hope that we’ll see some joint music later on.

Although Jacob Maxwell is the only one who will continue on this season of The Voice, it’s possible that Talon Cardon will make his way back on The Voice later on for a win.

Of course, we don’t know who the winner of this season is yet, but Jacob Maxwell is giving his all.

The Voice airs on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.