Jackie Goldschneider on RHONJ: Former attorney turned mommy blogger adds reality star to her resume

Jackie Goldschneider is one of two new housewives to join The Real Housewives of New Jersey for Season 9. Jackie is from Tenafly, New Jersey, and she has made a name for herself in journalism Now, it looks like she’ll be known for starting a bit of drama too.

After news of the new RHONJ season broke on Thursday, Jackie quickly updated her social media profiles to reflect her new status as a member of the cast. She seems excited to be starting this new chapter in her life, and from many accounts, she and Jennifer have fit in with the other Real Housewives of New Jersey ladies quite nicely.

And by nicely, we mean there’s already a bit of drama, and Jackie is right in the thick of it. Jackie is a former real estate attorney and a brand new mommy blogger for the ever popular Scary Mommy blog. Jackie also has her own mom blog, Into the Mommy Brain, where you can see even more of her work.

Jackie’s work has also been published by NorthJersey.com, Huffington Post, PopSugar, and Your Tango.

Prior to joining the RHONJ Season 9 cast, Jackie has written articles about the other women she’s been filming with. It’s not clear yet how that might affect her status with Teresa, Melissa, and the rest of the women or if any of them will even bring it up.

Also the mother to two sets of twins, Jackie Goldschneider definitely has her hands full.

Jackie’s link to the group is Margaret Josephs. While we saw Margaret go at it with newbie Jennifer, it looks like Jackie may remain an ally, unlike last season when Siggy brought Margaret in and then the two turned on each other.

Season 9 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Wednesday, November 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.