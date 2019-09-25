Jack Nichting: Survivor cast member calls eating sushi his hobby

Jack Nichting’s Survivor journey begins tonight on CBS. Jack is one of 20 castaways trying to win the $1 million prize and the season premiere takes place on Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c.

This is going to be a season much different than in the past, as the 20 new cast members will also have two mentors to work with. Former castaways Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine are back for another season of the show.

Boston Rob won Redemption Island, which had been his fourth season. Sandra is the only two-time winner in show history, as she was victorious on Pearl Islands and Heroes vs Villains.

Having the mentors is a huge twist for the show and it will be interesting to see which age groups take the most advice from these two veterans of the game.

😂 @JeffProbst may not have nothin' for ya, but the #Survivor 39 castaways do! Watch as they share their favorite Jeffisms. pic.twitter.com/z02MTCrMrN — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 23, 2019

Who is Jack Nichting on Survivor: Island of the Idols?

Jack is a 23-year-old graduate student from Newport News, Virginia who now calls Harrisonburg home in the same state. When he signed up for the show, he stated that his hobbies included listening to and singing musicals and enjoying all-you-can-eat sushi. His affinity for fish might serve him well on this show.

Jack listed his pet peeves as rudeness, people running in place at crosswalks, loud eating, and being wasteful. It sounds like he may have to keep some of his opinions to himself while competing this season, especially since people tend to get more annoying when they are tired.

"I'm so excited to sleep in the rain. I'm so excited to be hungry." Jack is ready to bring the fun to #Survivor, but will this 23-year-old graduate student be able to keep everyone happy? pic.twitter.com/9HYChddNIg — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 19, 2019

Jack is the youngest member of the Season 39 Survivor cast and he lists his mother as the biggest inspiration in his life.

He spoke well of her in the pre-show bios, stating that, “Overcoming traumatic life events, she picked up and moved abroad to pursue a new job, in a new place, and is now exploring the world. Ultimate free spirit and the definition of a G.O.A.T.”

Survivor: Island of the Idols airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS. It is Season 39 of the competition.