Jack Matthews, Analyse Talavera from Big Brother 21 break up

The Big Brother 21 showmance of Jack Matthews and Analyse Talavera has come to an end.

Jack and Analyse met in the Big Brother house, where they participated in the summer 2019 season of the show. The relationship continued into the jury house and seemed to survive a bit once the game had ended.

Now, though, Jack has revealed that they are taking a break from the relationship. He posted an announcement on his Instagram account (seen below), letting fans, friends, and family know about their decision.

Jack stated, in part, “I believe it’s best to update all of the supporters and fans that we appreciate so much, on what is happening in Janalyse’s life… Sis and I have decided to take a break, no hard feelings, no bad blood but with absolute LOVE in our hearts.”

Later, Analyse responded to the message as well, simply leaving two heart emojis for Jack. That seems to echo the sentiment that the couple is on the same page post-breakup.

It’s typically quite difficult for showmances like this one to be formed on a reality show and then survive the things that come from heading back to the real world.

Jack and Analyse on Big Brother 21

As members of the BB21 cast, Jack and Analyse were in all of the same alliances together. That included Six Shooters from early in the season and then Gr8ful, that evolved a bit later in the summer.

There were 16 people playing the game, with the duo having a hand in the early evictions. Jack ended up becoming the first member of the BB21 jury (finishing in 11th place). He was followed by Kathryn Dunn, and then Analyse, to the jury house. Analyse finished in ninth place.

While being members of the jury wasn’t how they saw their summer coming to an end, at least Jack Matthews and Analyse Talavera got to spend some more time together enjoying their time in a mansion (jury house) before attending the Big Brother 21 finale.

As a reminder, the Big Brother 21 winner was Jackson Michie.

Big Brother will return with new episodes in summer 2020.