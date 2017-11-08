Jack and Ozzy Osbourne visit Robert the Haunted Doll and hunt pythons in World Detour Season 2 premiere

Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour is back for another season and rock legend and his son are headed south as they hunt pythons in the Everglades and come face to face with Robert the Haunted Doll.

Ozzy Osbourne might well be someone you’d associate with snakes, bats and all manner of heavy rock imagery but it turns out Ozzy is not a big snake fan. In this premiere episode Jack lines up a surprise in the form of some python hunting but Ozzy is not so keen, ” No f*****g way” he says when a snake wriggles out of a hunters bag.

Still we are sure Jack will talk him round and Ozzy will be a regular Crocodile Dundee by the end of the trip, as he says to his dad “How is the Prince of Darkness afraid of snakes?”

They also head to the East Martello Museum in Key West where they find out more about one of the creepiest dolls in the country. Robert the Haunted Doll was once owned by paint painter and author Robert Eugene Otto and is said to be cursed. He was given in back in 1906 by one of his servants who was immersed in the world of voodoo and black magic.

As a boy Otto would often play with the doll and have conversations with it, changing his voice when he was speaking as the doll. But later his parents claimed the doll was actually speaking and neighbors reported seeing it moving about the house when everyone was out.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OeJPv9enYLEQ

Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour airs Wednesdays at 10:01 PM on A&E.