Jack and Ozzy Osbourne feel the need for speed as they start a NASCAR race

This week on Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour, the Prince of Darkness and his son are entering the fast lane as they get a taste for some NASCAR.

On the way to the race their RV has some mechanical problems but they get some help from a racing expert who also gives them somewhere to stay and some tips on dirt track driving.

At the race Ozzy and Jack have to get up on the stage in front of thousands of NASCAR fans to start the race. Jack is pretty nervous but Ozzy says he was born ready. They manage to do their bit on time and don’t fluff their words.

Later they are driving to the start and the pair of them are handed ear defenders but Ozzy reckons his hearing is fried already! But when they get to the box and see the race in full swing Ozzy simply says: “F*****g Awesome!”

Later they visit an Elvis museum where they find out more about the legend who made a lot of what Ozzy and others have done possible.

Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour airs on Wednesdays at 10:01 PM on A&E.