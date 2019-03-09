iZombie Season 5 release date: When will the show return to The CW in 2019?

iZombie Season 5 is coming back to The CW and fans are happy. But sadly, Season 5 is the final season that brings the series, based on the comic book of the same name, to an end.

'The 100' Renewed, 'iZombie' Fans Cross Fingers True dat. We need 1 more season to get to the end of our story! 🤞 https://t.co/AbCreUCMwA — Rob Thomas (@RobThomas) May 9, 2018

Executive producer Rob Thomas promised fans a proper ending to the series, and closure for Liv and fans are looking forward to what is in store for the former medical resident-turned zombie in Season 5. Fans also want to know when the series will return to The CW for its final season run.

Ahead of the premiere of iZombie season 5, we bring you everything you need to know, including release date, cast, and plot.

Day one done. I’m too thick to count how many are left. #iZOMBiE — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) August 8, 2018

iZombie Season 5 release date

The CW has confirmed that iZombie Season 5 will premiere on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 8/7c.

How many episodes will there be in iZombie Season 5?

iZombie Season 5 will have 13 episodes. All other seasons of the series, besides Season 2, also had 13 episodes. Season 2 had 19 episodes.

iZombie Season 5 production details

iZombie is based on Chris Roberson and Michael Allred’s comic book of the same name published under DC Comics’ Vertigo imprint. The TV series was developed for The CW by Rob Thomas and Diane Ruggiero-Wright, who also executive producing with Dan Etheridge and Danielle Stokdyk.

iZombie stars Rose McIver, Malcolm Goodwin, Robert Buckley, Rahul Kohli, David Anders, Robert Knepper and Aly Michalka.

The production companies behind the series are Spondoolie Productions and Vertigo (DC Entertainment) in association with Warner Bros. Television. Distribution is handled by Warner Bros. Television Distribution.

The series premiered on The CW on March 17, 2015, and was renewed for Season 5 on May 11, 2018.

iZombie Season 5, the final installment in the series, will premiere on May 2, 2019.

iZombie follows Olivia “Liv” Moore, a medical resident in Seattle who breaks up with her fiancé and abandons her career to take a job at the King County morgue after being turned into a zombie so that she can have a constant supply of brains to eat. Obtaining brains from the corpses she autopsies at the morgue prevents her from having to kill people to satisfy her hunger for brains.

Her boss Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti (Rahul Kohli) discovers her secret, but he helps to keep her secret, partly out of scientific curiously about the condition. Ravi tries to develop a cure.

When Liv eats a brain, she acquires the memories and personality of the dead person for a time. She gets flashbacks about the person’s life and finds that the flashbacks help to provide clues to solve murder cases. She uses her powers to help Detective Clive Babineaux (Malcolm Goodwin) solve cases.

The series has received favorable critical reviews and audience approval with Season 1 scoring an approval rating of 92 percent (based on 51 reviews) on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 2 received universal acclaim with an approval rating of 100 percent (based on 14 reviews) on Rotten Tomatoes.

iZombie Season 5 cast

The main cast of iZombie is expected to return for Season 5.

So expect to see Rose McIver as Liv Moore, Malcolm Goodwin as Clive Babineaux, Rahul Kohli as Ravi Chakrabarti, Robert Buckley as Major Lilywhite, David Anders as Blaine McDonough, and Aly Michalka as Peyton Charles.

Bryce Hodgson will also return as Don E.

The former basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will guest star in iZombie Season 5, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Kareem will play Zed, a zombie who was “one of just two Seattle City Council members who didn’t flee the city before the wall went up.”

The other council member is human.

Robert Knepper won’t return as Angus McDonough who became the zombie cult leader Brother Love in Season 4. Brother Love was executed by the Army after he and his religious cult followers tried to escape from New Seattle and spread the zombie disease.

Knepper was the subject of sexual misconduct allegations, but CW’s Mark Pedowitz insisted that his exit has nothing to do with the allegations because he had only a “one-year deal” even before the allegations surfaced and his character already “had a definitive path.”

Daniel Bonjour and Jason Dohring will also not return as the zombie documentary filmmaker Levon and Fillmore-Graves CEO Chase Graves respectively, as both died gruesomely in the Season 4 finale.

iZombie Season 5 plot

In the Season 3 finale, the world finally learns about the existence of zombies. There is a time jump after the end of Season 3, and when Season 4 starts, Seattle has been transformed to New Seattle, a walled city in which the government is trying to contain the zombie disease outbreak.

Season 5 will start with our main characters now in positions of influence and power.

Liv becomes Renegade after the execution of Mama Leone. She smuggles sick humans into the walled city and makes them zombies to save their lives.

Chase executes Liv’s documentary filmmaker boyfriend Levon with a guillotine in the Season 4 finale. But before Levon’s execution, his documentary about Renegade, narrated by Paul Rudd (MCU’s Ant Man), is uploaded online.

Fillmore-Graves catches up with Liv in the Season 4 finale, and as Chase prepares to execute Liv, Major and a group of Renegade supporters burst into the premises. Liv dispatches Chase, chopping off his head.

With Major now in control of Fillmore-Graves, his challenge will be how to feed the zombies in the city despite opposition from those Fillmore-Graves members still loyal to Chase.

Major’s first move is to make a deal with Blaine and Don-E to smuggle more brains to the walled city.

Clive and Dale (Jessica Harmon) also get married, and Liv decides to give Isobel’s (Izabela Vidovic) brain to Dale to cure her.

Co-creator Rob Thomas told TVLine that fans can look forward to seeing what becomes of Major and Liv in Season 5. He said that the resolution of their relationship was deliberately reserved for the final season. He also said that the fate of the zombies will be resolved. He promised fans closure.

The fact that iZombie will get a proper ending in Season 5 makes it more likely that Liv will get a happy ending.

iZombie Season 5 will premiere on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 8/7c on the CW.