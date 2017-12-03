It’s time for Evelyn and David to have ‘sex talk’ on 90 Day Fiancé

Prepare for some truly cringe-worth television on 90 Day Fiance tonight — as Evelyn’s mom tells her she needs to have a “sex talk” with potential hubby David.

One problem, though — David doesn’t want to talk about the wedding night.

Watch the clip below as Evelyn’s mom tells her that “sex is a natural thing”, and Evelyn tells producers how she’s being urged to have “the talk”.

But it’s not going to be as simple as that, as it takes two to have a conversation — and if one side’s not up for it, then that’s a problem.

Many fans think Evelyn is “too young and immature for marriage” and that David should “run”. Could the sex talk be a turning point for the couple?

Also on this week’s 90 Day Fiance, Nicole and Azan have a big decision to make — with Nicole’s mom asking if she is willing to put up with the issues she has with Azan for the rest of her life.

Meanwhile, Molly asks Luis to pull his finger out and step up as a parent, David and Annie go to Kentucky, Josh and Aika argue about babies and Elizabeth and Andrei have all-new plans for their big day.

If you can't stand the heat, get out the kitchen! Will romances steam up or fizzle out? Find out tonight on #90DayFiance! Posted by 90 Day Fiance on Sunday, December 3, 2017

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.