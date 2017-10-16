It’s a family affair in new series Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House on HGTV

One thing is for certain, the handsome and tall twins on HGTV known as The Property Brothers were born to do it all.

The duo was wheeling, dealing and designing before their tenth birthday. Now, Drew Scott’s pending marriage to his fiancée Linda Phan has earned them another new series on HGTV — Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House.

It will see the Scott brothers gussy up Drew and Linda’s future home and site of their big day with a stunning home renovation. No design challenge is too small or big, but they have to go all out to to remodel the house in a few short weeks as their massive pre-wedding party will be staged there.

The series also shows how Linda has integrated into the Scott family, and will also feature Drew and Jonathan’s parents, Jim and Joanne, and older brother JD.

The task? Remake the rare 1920s-era, 3,400-square-foot home in the historic LA neighborhood of Hancock Park, which was home in the past to acting icons like Ava Gardner and Clark Gable. Most homes in the Los Angeles area were built around and after WWII.

Some of the challenges the Scotts face are lead paint, asbestos and other age-related problems which have to be replaced. In an interview with architecturaldigest.com, Drew noted their new kitchen was “four times the size of the old one”.

Fans can expect jaw-dropping touches like an entire wall of custom curved-glass windows in the kitchen, a third-floor deck with a hot tub and pergola plus a backyard pool area boasting a fire pit and custom seating. There will even be a dedicated craft room for Linda who reveals she loves wallpaper, something the brothers have been on record as not being fans of in design plans.

“We’re restoring elements of the English-inspired architecture and adding modern updates,” said Drew as the new show was revealed. “Linda and I are going for an old Hollywood glam, Art Deco design style.”

Big brother JD, who is a partner in their company, has a prominent role in the five-episode series, and Linda will pitch in on the reno with Drew and Jonathan.

Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House premieres Wednesday, November 22, at 9pm ET/PT on HGTV.