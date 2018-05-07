Victoria Newman’s (Amelia Heinle) left Genoa City with frenemy Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and now rumors are swirling that she may not come back!

And why should she? Her mom killed her ex-husband J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and she’s been actively covering up the crime.

Not to mention shattering into a million and one jagged emotional pieces, a rare and ugly sight for mighty Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) mini-me.

No wonder fans are speculating like crazy that the end has come for Vic. When have we ever seen the privileged princess act like the blubbering, ragamuffin mess she’s been for the past few weeks?

Having Victoria head off to a beauty industry conference in Canada with minder Phyllis is a brilliant way to write off the now-lost character, even if it turns out to be just temporary.

Hasn’t Victoria been through enough lately? She’s battled business vixen Ashley (Eileen Davidson) for control of Newman Enterprises, had her abusive ex pop back into her life, her son Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) blames her for his dad’s disappearance, and oh yeah, she’s lied through her teeth to the police.

Maybe the wet noodle can find a hunky new Canadian Mountie in the icy outback, get a hair and makeup refresh, and she’ll be as a good as new. Can’t you just see her bopping back to town with a mysterious stranger on her arm? Hey, some fans fully expect her to bring back Adam (formerly played by Justin Hartley of This is Us)!

Besides, other Y&R storylines are ramping up for May sweeps, namely the Jack-is-not-a-blood-Abbott-so-the-world-is-going-to-Hades-in-a-handbasket plot. This week the storyline will detonate in devastating fashion, ruining several lives beyond repair.

So, in light of recent events, have we seen the last of Victoria Newman for a while, or do you need and want your Vic fix? Is Victoria Newman leaving The Young and the Restless? We want to know what you think!