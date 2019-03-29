Is Toni Braxton still engaged to Birdman?

29th March 2019 1:28 PM ET

With the return of Braxton Family Values on WEtv right around the corner, there have been questions about whether or not Toni Braxton and Birdman are still engaged. Their relationship was shocking to quite a few people, who just couldn’t see them as a couple, and now many want to know if they managed to make it or if they already broke up.

The sad news is that Toni Braxton and Birdman already called it quits. According to E! News, back in January, Toni was the one to call off the engagement to Birdman.

As with many couples these days, news of their split came via social media when Toni Braxton shared a string of now-deleted posts alluding to the breakup. Soon after, Birdman seemingly confirmed their split with a now-deleted Instagram post of his own that was captioned, “Its over.”

Soon after making their split known on social media, both Toni Braxton and Birdman scrubbed their Instagram accounts and started over. Since removing all of their photos, neither Braxton or Birdman have posted any photos of each other on social media, making it look like their breakup status has not changed.

Before Braxton Family Values took a break for Season 6, Birdman was featured quite a bit with Toni. It looks like Birdman will be back when the series returns too, at least for a bit.

In a trailer promoting the return of the WEtv series, Traci Braxton is seen confronting Birdman, wanting to know the status of their engagement and also worried about whether her sister is okay. You can watch the trailer below.

Before their split, Toni Braxton flashed a $5 million engagement ring, clearly proud of the rock Birdman proposed with. She also revealed that she was planning a Great Gatsby-themed wedding. It sounded like the Toni Braxton-Birdman wedding was going to be a huge event.

Maybe we’ll learn more about why they split when Toni and her sisters return to TV.

Braxton Family Values Season 6 returns on Thursday, April 4 at 9/8c on WEtv.