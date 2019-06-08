Is Tiffany pregnant? 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star may have a reason for South Africa move, marriage to Ronald

TLC just debuted 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and right off the bat, the new cast members were spilling all kinds of secrets, but there may be an even bigger one coming.

We met Tiffany and Ronald, who fell in love while she was on vacation in South Africa. Now, she’s moving there but is there more to it than just being in love and wanting to start a life with her new man?

While Tiffany and Ronald were introduced, we learned that she would be leaving the U.S. to head to South Africa with her 8-year-old son because Ronald could have a hard time getting a K-1 VISA to come to the U.S. due to his record.

That revelation had quite a few 90 Day Fiance fans wondering why Tiffany would even consider uprooting her life and taking her son to move across the world in a rush to get married.

Now, thanks to a report from In Touch, we may have a better answer as to why Tiffany and Ronald are rushing to be together. Tiffany is said to be pregnant with baby number two, which is the first for 90 Day Fiance couple Tiffany and Ronald.

“Tiffany is definitely pregnant. I saw her and she was showing off her bump,” says an In Touch source. “She seemed really happy and obviously didn’t touch any alcohol.”

It’s not clear yet if Tiffany and Ronald will be making a baby announcement on this season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

The show just started, and while they have revealed several shocking secrets, this one hasn’t even been hinted at yet. That doesn’t mean it won’t happen though so we’ll have to keep an eye out for some upcoming baby news.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.