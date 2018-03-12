Is The Good Doctor on tonight? Everything you need to know about Season 1 Episode 16, Pain

The Good Doctor wasn’t on last week — but the good news is, the hit ABC show DOES return tonight on ABC.

The last episode aired back on February 26 and saw Dr. Murphy’s teenage patient rallying the help of online friends to get the life she always wanted after being confined to her home due to a rare heart condition.

Tonight, Season 1 Episode 16, Pain, sees the team treat a patient who has to make a huge choice between remaining how he is or undergoing a surgery that could change his life by allowing him to walk — but that comes with big risks.

As he struggles to make the decision, he asks Dr. Shaun Murphy what he would do if he had to make the choice for himself.

The Good Doctor Episode 16 air date

After last week’s hiatus, The Good Doctor returns tonight, 3/12/18. The series will also return next week with Episode 17, Smile, in which Dr. Murphy question whether a young patient should undergo an operation that would allow him to smile for the first time.

What time is The Good Doctor on?

The Good Doctor airs tonight at 10/9c on ABC.

The Good Doctor renewed for Season 2

In good news for fans of the ABC show, The Good Doctor was renewed last week for a second season. ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said: “The Good Doctor’’s message of inclusiveness resonates with our viewers and is a hallmark of what we aim to accomplish here at ABC.

“This series has quickly joined the zeitgeist and broken records in the competitive television landscape. We are thrilled to announce that Dr. Shaun Murphy will be back for another season.”

The Good Doctor Episode 16 trailer

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10/9c on ABC.