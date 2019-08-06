Anthology series are making a strong comeback these days thanks to shows like American Horror Story, Black Mirror, and many more. None compare to the uniqueness of the Starz program The Girlfriend Experience.

Based on the 2009 film of the same name, the show takes a deeper examination at the world of escorts and dissects the lifestyle — with all the good and the bad.

Each season explores a different story with a different set of performers. After two seasons, fans are wanting to know whether to expect more. Here is everything we know about a possible third season renewal.

Is The Girlfriend Experience renewed for Season 3?

Those who are expecting more of this series are in for some good news. According to Deadline, the show has been renewed for a 10 episode order by Starz.

This announcement was made at the end of July during the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour in Beverly Hills.

Because the announcement is still very early, there are no reports of casting. However, The Playlist reports the third season will bring on new directors to helm the new outing.

Lodge Kerrigan and Amy Seimetz, who were the team behind the camera for the second season had this to say about passing the torch:

“Amy and I are going to bounce after season two which was always the plan to allow new filmmakers to come in. And I think this new structure for season two will completely wipe the slate clean, so whoever follows us can basically do whatever they want. They don’t have to follow anything”

In summary, expect a fresh voice for the next chapter of this critically acclaimed series. This is promising for fans who hope that the show maintains its fresh appeal.

What will happen in The Girlfriend Experience Season 3?

As stated, details are scarce on the next season with the renewal announcement still fresh. This aside, a premise for the third season was accompanied by the renewal. The same report from Deadline indicates that:

“Season 3 is set amidst the London tech scene where a young female neuroscientist begins to explore the transactional world of The Girlfriend Experience, only to find herself deep inside the Uncanny Valley with the relationships she creates.”

The first season had a brilliant breakout performance from Riley Keough who rocked the season as a woman trying to mix a problematic duality of life as an escort with a day job as a future lawyer.

The second season chose to double-down on the ambition following two stories at once and featured Carmen Ejogo from True Detective Season 3.

If the history of this program has proven anything it’s that the third season should be one to look forward to. It remains one of the most critically beloved programs for its raw nature as well as stellar performances. And the next chapter should be no different.

Season 1 and 2 of The Girlfriend Experience can be streamed on Starz Play.