Is The Bachelorette new tonight or a recap of the season?

The Bachelorette is back to its normal timeslot tonight on ABC after last week’s special airing on Tuesday due to the NBA finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors. However, tonight’s episode reportedly isn’t a full episode as Bachelorette fans know and love.

On Instagram, Chris Harrison shared a photo of him talking to Hannah B in an interview setting, revealing that Hannah will be setting the record straight on the drama. So, does this mean that the episode will be a recap episode or a real episode with an added interview?

In the ABC press release for the episode, it’s actually listed as episode 5b instead of episode 6. Reality Steve, a blogger known for spoiling episodes on his website, revealed that fans will get to see some new content, as the Scotland episode with Luke P will wrap up and there will be a rose ceremony.

However, the remainder of the episode will be a recap episode and the interview with Hannah, according to Reality Steve. He also stated that not much will happen this week, but that next week will be episode 6 and will be a regular episode.

It starts with the resolution of Scotland episode & the rose ceremony, but rest of the episode is interviews w/ Hannah & a recap of the season so far. So not much new next week. The following week will be the Latvia episode, which is your normal episode 6 https://t.co/RPsX8loTAW — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 14, 2019

This season of The Bachelorette has seen a few disruptions from the regular schedule. Last week, the show was moved to Tuesday because of the NBA finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors. This week, it’s possible that ABC decided to do an Episode 5b due to the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards airing on MTV tonight starting at 8/7c.

Rather than cancel the episode altogether, they could be narrowing it down so viewers can get both The Bachelorette and the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards to avoid a primetime battle for ratings.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.