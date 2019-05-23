Is Sylvie Brett leaving Chicago Fire? Kara Killmer’s character gets engaged

Sylvie Brett had a big episode on Chicago Fire last night, and it led to fans asking if actress Kara Killmer is leaving the show.

There were several big moments for the character of Brett, who had been getting closer to pursuing a relationship with Matthew Casey (played by Jesse Spencer). They got their signals crossed during the season finale, which opened the door for another big moment to take place.

Kyle Sheffield, who is is the Chicago Fire Department chaplain on the show, popped up in the episode. He wanted to let Brett know that he had been offered a job near Indianapolis and that he would be moving there.

Brett and Kyle get engaged

Earlier in the season, Brett and Kyle (played by Teddy Sears) had been dating, but they separated when he wasn’t sure he could do his job the right way. He continued to have feelings for her and he put all his cards on the table during the season finale.

After showing up at Station 51, Kyle got down on one knee and asked Brett to marry him. He wanted her to move with him when he leaves for the new job and she agreed to do it.

Is Sylvie Brett leaving Chicago Fire?

At the very ending of the episode, most of the firefighters from Station 51 were trying to deal with a warehouse fire. They needed help with aid and Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) ordered Brett and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) into the fire.

Actress Kara Killmer shared the video below, which includes the expression most people had when paramedics were sent into the raging inferno. As the episode came to a close, it appeared that everyone in the building was at risk of dying due to the circumstances.

Wait…you want me to go into the fire, Chief?…@NBCChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/9NC849OLQs — Kara Killmer (@karakillmer) May 23, 2019

It doesn’t appear like the character of Sylvie Brett will be leaving the Chicago Fire cast. She has no other work lined up and there have been no official announcements or rumors of her leaving, so actress Kara Killmer should be back for the fall 2019 episodes, even if the season finale made it look like she might move or could be killed in the fire.

This should keep the potential relationship between Sylvie Brett and Matthew Casey on the table as a storyline in Season 8. NBC already announced that the show is coming back for another year.

Chicago Fire will return for Season 8 episodes on Wednesday nights for NBC in the fall.