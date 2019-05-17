Is Station 19 renewed for Season 3? Season finale recap as ABC reveals big news

Station 19 just aired its Season 2 finale. Quite a few characters were involved in dramatic situations, but at least none of them are close to death. That’s a big change for a show where everyone is always risking their lives.

Is Station 19 renewed for Season 3?

The great news for viewers of the show is that ABC has already renewed Station 19. Season 3 will begin in fall 2019, picking up where some of the character arcs led in the Season 2 finale, which also included two big guest stars.

ABC made a point of making it very public knowledge on Thursday night that the show would be returning. It has also been confirmed that the stories will run more concurrently with what is taking place on Grey’s Anatomy.

The following seasons for both shows will reportedly include crossovers “every week” with more of a “shared universe” between them, according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.

The show departed from that quite a bit this year. While the Seattle wind storm was a big event for Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy as a way to wrap up the fall 2018 episodes, the shows returned to ABC on different dates in the winter.

That was particularly evident in the season finales, as Grey’s Anatomy dealt with a lot of drama in Seattle, but most of the Station 19 cast was free to travel to California to help with a wildfire.

Station 19 season finale recap

The Station 19 Season 2 finale ended with Andy (played by Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) nearly sleeping together, Montgomery (Jay Hayden) getting arrested, and also possibly starting up a relationship with a new guy.

A chance meeting also took place between Maya (Danielle Savre) and the girlfriend of Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan). It turned out that the ladies were ex-girlfriends. Talk about a plot twist!

All of these stories will likely get explored further when Season 3 of Station 19 returns in September or October of 2019. The exact date for that season premiere will be announced in the summer months.

Station 19 Season 2 episodes aired Thursday nights at 9/8c on ABC.