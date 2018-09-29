Is Station 19 renewed? Everything you need to know about Season 2

Station 19 made it’s debut last year on ABC and thrilled those who love firefighting dramas. After a successful first season, many are wondering if Station 19 has been renewed and if so, when is it coming back?

The good news is that Station 19 did, in fact, get renewed for a second season and the premiere date is just days away. The Grey’s Anatomy crossover is headed back to television screens on Thursday and will follow its parent show on the Thursday night lineup.

In the Station 19 Season 2 preview, we see that the upcoming premiere begins right where last season ended.

In Season 2 of Station 19, expect to see cameos from Grey’s Anatomy. That has already been teased in the first promos of the season. Ben (Jason George) and Jack (Grey Damon) are still trapped inside a burning building and it looks like Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval) and Travis (Jay Hayden) are still in danger too.

The firefighters of Station 19 must re-enter the building and try to save their own. This will lead to the Grey’s Anatomy crossover, assuming that is where the crew takes those injured after recovering them from the building.

When they do arrive at Grey Sloan Memorial, we’ll get to see Grey’s favorites Miranda Bailey(Chandra Wilson), who has every right to be worried about her husband. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) also makes an appearance along with Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) and Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary.)

At the end of the trailer, Ben says, “It wasn’t supposed to be like this.”

The line suggests that something bad is going to happen and someone may even die.

In addition to the shocking first look for Season 2 of Station 19, we’ve also learned that Dermot Mulroney will be appearing in a recurring role as the father of police officer Ryan Tanner (Alberto Frezza).

Station 19 is another creation of Shonda Rhimes and her production house Shondaland and is written by Grey’s executive producer/co-showrunner Stacy McKee.

Station 19 premieres Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9/8c on ABC.