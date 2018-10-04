Is Spencer Reid leaving Criminal Minds this season? Season 14 premiere raises questions about Matthew Gray Gubler’s future on the show

Episode 300 of Criminal Minds was described as a “love letter to the fans” by EP Erica Messer and it was everything fans could have asked for. It led to many fans asking is Spencer Reid leaving Criminal Minds this season? In the Season 13 finale, Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) and Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) were abducted by a mass murderer.

During the Season 14 premiere, the fates of Reid and Garcia served as the main plot point. The team set out to find them, while also trying to solve the mystery about why they were taken in the first place. It’s an intense and emotional episode for the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU), possibly changing the outlook for many characters.

Criminal Minds Season 14 premiere recap

Summarizing what the team was up against in this episode, Reid and Garcia were almost killed by a cult member. In order to save Garcia, Reid agreed to help out that cult member (Special Agent Mary Meadows). There was a nod to cult leader Ben Cyrus, who had an important story arc in past episodes. In the end, the BAU team is able to track down the new cult members and save Reid.

Is Spencer Reid leaving Criminal Minds this season?

While some viewers might have feared that Spencer Reid was about to be sacrificed, his time as a main character on the show isn’t about to come to an end. His near-death experience, almost getting sacrificed by a cult, could end up affecting his psyche later on down the road. For now, though, Matthew Gray Gubler isn’t going anywhere.

The future of Criminal Minds

There are only 15 episodes that have been ordered for Season 14, with CBS hoping for good ratings to come along with it. The ratings could dictate whether CBS adds more episodes to the season or whether the network decides to renew it for Season 15. Fans definitely want the show to keep going, but there have been rumors of Criminal Minds getting canceled for a while now.

Buckle up, because this should be an exciting season either way, with the next episode coming on October 10. For fans who haven’t yet watched the October 3 episode, make sure to watch it, as there are a lot of moments specifically included to reward long-time viewers.

Criminal Minds airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on CBS.