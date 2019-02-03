Is Sister Wives canceled? Fans concerned about fate of TLC series

The Sister Wives discuss their new season. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives has drawn plenty of attention since it began airing in 2010. Now, there are rumblings that the TLC series may get canceled and that has many fans concerned.

The show follows Kody Brown and his wives as they navigate the polygamist lifestyle they have chosen to live. There have been a lot of changes for the Sister Wives cast members that have included moves, lawsuits, and divorces.

When the show first began airing, Kody Brown was legally married to Meri Brown. They have since divorced and he decided to marry the newest wife to join their circle, Robyn. Sister Wives showed viewers a different version of life and with that came plenty of judgment.

Is Sister Wives being canceled?

A new season of Sister Wives just began, and already there are rumblings of a cancellation. Could this be the final season of the show?

Don’t count the Brown family out just yet. There are still plenty of stories to be told, especially given the new circumstances the Browns have found themselves in.

When the show originally began, they were living in Utah. Since then, they have lived in Las Vegas, and almost a year ago, they moved to Flagstaff, Arizona.

With the uproar the wives put up about moving, some Sister Wives viewers have been wondering how much longer the show will go on. There are plenty of milestones the children are hitting including engagements, forbidden loves, and grandchildren and that means more possible storylines to continue the reality series.

So like.. when this is canceled…will their be a spin off with the kids? Like the Duggars. #SisterWives — Kole (@KoleAnn512) January 21, 2019

Will Sister Wives return for another season?

As of now, Sister Wives is not being canceled. The new season just began airing, and because of that, it is unclear if there will be another season on the horizon. Of course, if the viewership continues to rise and bring the ratings for the network, a cancellation would be highly unlikely.

#sisterwives

Hey Kody…rather than bargaining the cast check bc it was about to be canceled and your great need to have attention …why didn't you do that for your daughter? Say "Hey, my daughter needs this so we'll take surgery/after care money instead of the other we're paid" — Patti (@pattistarz) January 21, 2019

Watching the Brown family has brought attention to many social issues, including plural marriage and working through having a child in the LGBTQ community. Meri Brown and her catfish scandal brought a lot of attention to what happens in the online dating community as well.

As this season plays out and the issues the family has are working towards a resolution , news about another season should follow.

Sister Wives airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.