Is Shannon Beador warning Emily on Twitter about her behavior on RHOC?

Shannon Beador is trying to move through her divorce while staying civil with her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars and that’s proving to be quite the task.

During this week’s episode, the ladies recovered from Eddie Judge’s birthday party, where Kelly Dodd confronted Emily Simpson’s husband, calling him degrading names.

Emily decided to write a blog for The Real Housewives of Orange County, explaining that she always gets the last word. It’s not surprising that she wants to defend her husband.

After reading her blog, Shannon Beador decided to reach out to Emily on Twitter, revealing that she wasn’t too sure about Emily’s comment about getting the last word. She reminded Simpson that the season is far from over and more drama is to come.

I wouldn’t be too sure of that @RealOCEmily We have a long season ahead of us… #rhoc — Shannon Beador (@ShannonBeador) September 18, 2018

As the episode continued, more drama came to the surface and Beador continued to speak out on Twitter. However, Emily also had something to say, mocking Shannon’s emotional state by asking her if there wasn’t a bathroom she had to go run off to.

Oh Shannon, don’t you have a restroom to go run off to and hide #shannonstormsoff — Emily Simpson (@RealOCEmily) September 18, 2018

Throughout the season, Shannon Beador has been open about her emotional struggle, as her ex-husband David Beador has moved on with a younger woman. She has opened up about mean and harsh text messages he has sent her throughout their divorce proceedings, hinting she was fat and lazy.

David was even accused of yelling at her in a courthouse after learning that a judge requested him to pay her $30,000 a month in spousal support. The fact that Emily is using Shannon’s emotional state against her is rather mean, considering everything Beador has gone through.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Monday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.