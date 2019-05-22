Is Severide leaving Chicago Fire? Season finale deals with dramatic arsonist storyline

The Chicago Fire Season 7 finale was always going to ramp up the drama — but is it Taylor Kinney’s final episode as Kelly Severide?

The main story arc for the second half of Season 7 continues during the episode, called I’m Not Leaving You, as Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) continue investigating Benny’s old arson case.

Brett (Kara Killmer) also receives some unexpected news that forces her to ponder a big decision, before — in NBC’s own words — “all hell breaks loose”.

Is Severide leaving Chicago Fire?

With the way that the Chicago Fire season finale has been set up, some viewers have been left worried that this could be the final episode where actor Taylor Kinney plays Kelly Severide. Does he get too close to the arson case his father couldn’t solve?

The good news is that there have been no rumors and NBC has not revealed that this is the final episode for Severide. It just wouldn’t be the same if Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) wasn’t yelling Severide’s name during each episode promo.

It’s probably safe to assume that Taylor Kinney is going to be back for the Season 8 premiere in the fall.

We gotta move fast if we're going to catch her. Thanks for joining us for an emotional #ChicagoFire. 🧡 See you next week for our explosive season finale! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WNDG4HgawS — Chicago Fire (@NBCChicagoFire) May 16, 2019

Season 7, Episode 22 looks like one that could have a lasting impact on the Chicago Fire cast. Will everyone survive the arsonist who is loose in the city? Or is this going to be an episode leading up to a shocking conclusion? Tune in to find out.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on NBC.