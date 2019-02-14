Is Rumer Willis the lion on The Masked Singer? Hollywood, girls, and Blue Moon clues all make sense

Who is behind the lion mask on The Masked Singer? Pic credit: FOX

During tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer, the lion clearly blew everyone away with her performance. And when it was time for the judges’ critiques, they all agreed that she gave an amazing performance yet again.

And while the viewers can only guess Rumer Willis on Twitter, the judges can’t seem to make the same connections.

The clues tonight match the theory that it could be Willis. For one, there was a reference to Moonlighting, a television show that her father Bruce Willis starred on. The show was about a detective agency that was called Blue Moon Investigations.

The lion continued to make references to Hollywood, sisters and separating herself from the pact. This could both mean her sisters and her family, as she wants to create her own fame away from her parents. Plus, she has a lion tattoo.

She also made references to building her own empire, which matches in two ways. Not only are her parents known for their acting empires, but Rumer was actually on Empire, where she played Tory Ash.

#TheMaskedSinger Lion is Rumer Willis. She was on Broadway – in Chicago 😉 pic.twitter.com/GAEGgfuyFt — laney (@misslaneym) February 14, 2019

“Build my one empire” – Rumer Willis was on Empire #TheMaskedSinger — beautifulcity (@beautifulcity) February 14, 2019

Lion is Rumer Willis! she has a lion tattoo #TheMaskedSinger — Fan Favorite Yali Perez (@beautifullynerd) February 14, 2019

During the final clue, the lion revealed that she had a subscription to a monthly murder mystery game, but that didn’t help the judges. As one of them noted, everyone has a subscription to a monthly murder mystery game.

As for how Rumer Willis is such a good singer, she actually has plenty of experience. As several users pointed out, she sang in Chicago on Broadway so singing isn’t completely foreign to her.

It’s totally Rumer Willis. Born in Paducah, KY & raised in Hailey, Idaho -clues discussed tonight. She stars in Empire (ref in her clues). Comes from HWiod family of women. She sang in Chicago on Bway, also clues tonight. #TheMaskedSinger #TheLion — Kristy (@chief_reindeer) February 14, 2019

Rumer Willis was previously on Dancing With The Stars, and this year, she has two projects on the horizon. She’s wrapped up two movies, What Lies Ahead and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on FOX.