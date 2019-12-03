Is Peter Weber forever scarred from his accident on The Bachelor?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Peter Weber is back home and has returned to work as a pilot with Delta.

The newest star of The Bachelor returned to social media in late November and he revealed he was thrilled to be home with his dog. In addition, Peter filmed himself in uniform for an Instagram Live update, where he revealed how awesome it was to be back at work.

In the update, he’s speaking directly to the camera and it’s clear that he has a scar on his forehead from his injury. In the promo photos for The Bachelor, he doesn’t have any scars, but it’s possible he took those photos before he started filming.

It has been almost two months since the incident, but the scar is still visible. It’s likely that Peter Weber’s scar will fade over time but it might not ever fully disappear.

However, he seems happy and excited to be back home, so the scar may not bother him too much. It could represent a significant moment for him on his Bachelor journey.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, most scars will fade without treatment, but depressed scars won’t do that. Your body will work to repair the scar and the wound, and the scar’s visibility may change in the months and even years after the incident. After two years, the scar’s look may not change at all anymore.

Monsters & Critics previously covered the incident when it happened. While filming at a golf course in Costa Rica, Peter fell and cut his forehead with cocktail glasses. At the time, the incident was covered in the media as being a gory injury, but Chris Harrison later revealed that Peter got stitches and was back to filming.

The Bachelor returns Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.