Patton on NCIS: New Orleans had a starring role in the latest episode of the show. The character of Investigative Computer Specialist Patton Plame is played by Daryl (Chill) Mitchell, who has been a part of the NCIS: New Orleans cast since the debut season.

During the April 2 episode, called In Plain Sight, the NCIS team is tasked with investigating the murder of Patton’s friend. Season 5, episode 18 covers how his friend was a former Navy SEAL and that he was gunned down in a drive-by shooting while Patton watched.

While the current case played out for viewers, Patton’s backstory was also fleshed out by the writers. It was there that fans of the show got to see how the life-changing injury that put him in the wheelchair was nearly too much for him to handle.

Is Patton on NCIS: New Orleans really in a wheelchair?

Actor Daryl Mitchell does use a wheelchair in real life, after becoming paralyzed from the waist down following a motorcycle accident in South Carolina in November 2001.

He told Fox News: “It was dark and I didn’t know the roads really well. I went around a bend and on the other side there was gravel and loose pavement and bam, the bike shot right underneath me. I woke up five days later in the hospital.”

Daryl later became a big advocate for employing actors with disabilities. He told ABILITY Magazine: “It’s really a matter of what we need to do, what we’re willing to do as people with disabilities. We need to be more boisterous. We need to let the world know that we’re here.”

Mitchell has had a long and successful career, with notable roles in films like Galaxy Quest and Inside Man on his resume. He also co-starred as Dexter Walker on The John Larroquette Show. Recently, Mitchell has also been seen as Wendell on Fear the Walking Dead, and he also had big roles in Veronica’s Closet and Ed.

For fans of the character of Patton Plame, this was a really good episode for him. It allowed Daryl Mitchell to really stretch the character a bit and he was able to take center stage within the show. While Patton is mostly a supporting character on the show (and within the NCIS: New Orleans team), it was good to see him out in the field.

