Is NOS4A2 renewed for Season 2? Will Joe Hill’s series return for more on AMC?

When NOS4A2 arrived on AMC, it was a moment of excitement for fans of Joe Hill.

Hill, the son of horror master Stephen King, had struggled to get his books adapted for television, with his comic book masterpiece Locke & Key bouncing around networks for years. Seeing NOS4A2 picked up by a network as prestigious as AMC was a thrill for his fans.

After last night’s Season 1 finale of NOS4A2, the best news for Hill’s fans is that NOS4A2 is coming back for a second season.

NOS4A2 renewed for Season 2

The news broke that AMC renewed NMOS4A2 for a second season last week during the show’s Comic-Con panel in San Diego.

Deadline reports that NOS4A2 received strong ratings and ranks in the Top 20 for cable dramas and was the number 2 most-watched new cable drama for adults aged 18-49 and 25-64 based on Nielsen Live +3 data.

“This otherworldy series makes remarkable work of Joe Hill’s spine-tingling novel, deftly helmed by Jami O’Brien and with captivating performances by Zachary Quinto and Ashley Cummings and the rest of the talented cast,” said David Madden, president of programming, AMC.

NOS4A2 Season 2 plans

The second season of NOS4A2 will take up after last night’s explosive season 1 finale where the evil Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto) ended up in a hospital and the heroine Vic McQueen (Ashley Cummings) is now pregnant.

The twist is that Vic’s child belongs to Craig (Dalton Harrod), who died at the end of the season 2 finale in Manx’s equally evil Rolls-Royce Wraith.

Meanwhile, McQueen is paired up with a newcomer to NOS4A2 in Lou (Jonathan Langdon).

Can't wait for #NOS4A2 Season 2? Explore Charlie Manx's twisted beginnings in Wraith, the prequel graphic novel from @joe_hill and Charles Paul Wilson III! https://t.co/eHqqBwGBGm pic.twitter.com/dMsuDW93f7 — IDW Publishing (@IDWPublishing) July 28, 2019

While there have been some surprises to fans of the book, O’Brien has remained very faithful to the source material, which means Vic’s battles with Charlie are far from over.

“I’m going into the writers’ room next week, so I guess I’ll find out a little more then,” Cummings told EW about the second season. “At this point, I’ve reread the last two-thirds of the book again in preparation.”

NOS4A2 aired on Sunday nights on AMC and the entire first season is available to watch on the AMC app for cable subscribers.