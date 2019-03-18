Is Norman Reedus leaving The Walking Dead cast?

17th March 2019 11:46 PM ET

Norman Reedus has been a member of The Walking Dead cast for years. His character, Daryl Dixon, appeared in Season 1 of the show and has been going strong ever since.

During Season 9, episode 14 of The Walking Dead, there were some important scenes that involved Daryl and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming). It allowed the characters a moment to pause and reflect, but it also helped create a situation where AMC viewers started to wonder whether Reedus was going to leave the show.

While it was certainly an important episode for the show, and while there have been a number of important cast members leaving the show recently, Daryl Dixon is going to remain an important part of The Walking Dead cast.

The Walking Dead cast Season 9

As recently reported, actress Danai Gurira is leaving the show soon. Gurira plays the role of Michonne, but she is moving on to roles in films. She has already been seen in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.

That joins Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Maggie Greene (Lauren Cohan) who have been written out of The Walking Dead Season 9 cast. Lincoln will return for TWD films on AMC, Gurira will have appearances in Season 10, and Cohan has been rumored to reappear.

As for actor Norman Reedus, he will survive the Season 9 finale and the character of Daryl Dixon will be back on the Season 10 cast for The Walking Dead. That’s a good thing, as he has remained one of the fan-favorite actors on the show.

Season 9, episode 14 was definitely packed with some drama surrounding Daryl, but fans should not fear, as Reedus is already under contract to return. That will at least give the show some continuity, even as The Walking Dead Season 9 cast continues to shift.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.