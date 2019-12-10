Is Nicole Zavala from Cartel Crew pregnant? Season finale leaves fans wondering

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Nicole Zavala had a baby on her brain during Season 2 of Cartel Crew. After seeing her take a pregnancy test on the season finale, viewers are wondering if she will be welcoming a little one in the coming months.

Season 2 of Cartel Crew saw Nicole wanting to settle down with the guy she was dating — Torrey Craig. He is a basketball player for the Denver Nuggets and was shown on the show a few times. Once the talk of babies and being serious was put on the table, he decided to back off and told Nicole he wanted things to be casual.

After throwing herself a retirement from nightlife party, Nicole was seen taking a pregnancy test as Cartel Crew wrapped up. As it clicked to reveal the answer was ready, the show ended. Now, viewers want to know whether Nicole is going to welcome a baby or if she is still able to live the life she has become accustomed to living.

On Instagram, Nicole shared that she will not be answering any questions regarding the season finale of Cartel Crew. It looks like the third season of the show is in the works and the answer to the question will be revealed then. Unfortunately, that likely means that Nicole will be unable to comment on it because that was a big part of her story.

If you look through some of her recent photos, it is clear that she isn’t currently pregnant. She still has the amazing body she worked so hard for and she has been sharing some sexy photos of herself in recent weeks.

Viewers will have to tune in to the next season of Cartel Crew to find out what went down with Nicole Zavala and the pregnancy test. Was she pregnant and suffered a loss, or was it negative from the beginning and the show used it to create a cliffhanger that will have fans begging for more? We will all find out together.