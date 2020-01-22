Is Nick Torres leaving NCIS? Wilmer Valderrama seen on a hospital bed

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Wilmer Valderrama in a hospital bed has fans asking if Nick Torres is leaving NCIS this season. That was an image provided to CBS viewers following the latest episode of the show.

In a quick 12-second spot for the next episode, a fast car is shown racing through neighborhood streets, Agent Torres is shown on a bed, and then Gibbs is shown whispering in the ear of Torres to hang in there before the monitors in the hospital room flatline.

So is Nick Torres leaving NCIS? Has Wilmer Valderrama’s character already been killed off of the NCIS cast shortly after Cote de Pablo stopped playing Ziva David?

The synopsis for Season 17, Episode 14 is also a little foreboding, as it states, “After Torres and Bishop are victims of a hit-and-run, Torres fights for his life in the Intensive Care Unit.”

Adding more intrigue to the situation is that on Tuesday, February 4, CBS is going to rebroadcast an episode of the show. This means that after the episode called On Fire airs on Tuesday, January 28, that the show is not going to air another new episode right away.

Is the delay to provide additional suspense about the fate of Torres? Does it give fans a chance to come to terms with Nick Torres leaving NCIS?

Predictions on the future of Wilmer Valderrama on NCIS cast

This appears to be a situation where a primary character is getting put in a perilous storyline, but that NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres is going to be just fine.

In terms of his time on the show, actor Wilmer Valderrama is in the midst of his fourth season, suggesting that he should have a lot of energy to stick around for years to come.

His character also has a lot of storylines that haven’t been explored — including one that Ziva hinted at during her Season 17 return.

Our prediction is that despite Torres and Agent Bishop (Emily Wickersham) being involved in this accident, this is revealed to be a plot device to bring the characters closer to one another. Bishop becoming worried about Torres might spark feelings that she could have for him, and, in turn, lead to a different type of relationship.

We expect Torres to be just fine. But, at the same time, the death of Christopher Lasalle (played by Lucas Black) on NCIS: New Orleans did catch us off guard this fall.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.