Is Netflix making a God of War series with Jason Momoa?

If you have been on social media in the last few days, you have probably seen a poster circulating on Twitter featuring Jason Momoa as Kratos for a Netflix original God of War series.

However, the poster has actually been circulating online since April 2018. It features a promo of Jason Momoa as Aquaman merged with the face of Kratos from the video game to make an impressionable poster.

Despite the rumor about Momoa making a God of War series being debunked over a year ago, there has been renewed interest in the poster with many fans demanding that Netflix greenlights the series.

I'm so here for the God of War show on Netflix — Jefe Holmes (@Vante_Bambin0) May 26, 2019

A God of War series on Netflix? Expecting it to be terrible and I'm high-key mad😭😭😭 — Yejide (@bolanle_93) May 24, 2019

What is more amazing about Netflix God of War is that it'll come out complete. That's Legendary energy. — RAJ (@FriskyBeard) May 24, 2019

It is unclear why there is renewed interest in the fake God of War poster. There is a Chinese film featuring Vincent Zhao titled God of War on Netflix, which was released in 2017.

Another point of renewed interest in a television series is the popularity of the game. The recent installment to the God of War franchise, which was released in April 2018, recently surpassed 10 million units sold.

Many years ago, Jason Momoa also expressed interest in playing the Kratos. Many fans of the legendary game franchise have shared the interview, which you can watch below, in hopes that the series will become a reality.

Netflix currently has no plans on making a God of War television series.