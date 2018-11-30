Is NeNe Leakes ready to leave husband Gregg? Frustrated RHOA star lashes out on Twitter

Cancer is tough for both the person fighting it and their closest loved ones. That’s something NeNe Leakes from Real Housewives of Atlanta knows well. She’s been taking care of her husband Gregg as he battles the big C but has she finally hit her breaking point?

It certainly sounds like she has after NeNe’s latest tweet. She wrote, “I would just think [thinking emoji] if i have or had cancer, i would see life so differently! Not being mean, grouchy and evil for no real reason! But that’s me. Pray for me.”

I would just think 🤔 if i have or had cancer, i would see life so differently! Not being mean, grouchy and evil for no real reason! But that’s me. Pray for me — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) November 29, 2018

That alone didn’t seem too bad. After all, even NeNe is allowed to get frustrated. However, when the RHOA star’s followers tried to reason with her about why Gregg might be so grumpy, she elaborated.

“Unfortunately the closet [sic] person receives the undeserved lashing out, stay strong Sis….just breathe,” one Twitter user suggested.

“Naw don’t think i can do it,” NeNe responded.

“My dad is also battling cancer, the way he speaks to me is very cruel. It’s so hard to go through that. But it’s all unintentional,” wrote another of NeNe’s fans. “Look at it like this, no matter what you’re going through always see the goodness of the Lord in everything. I hope this helps.”

NeNe responded again, “I’m not sure i can do that.”

NeNe has since stopped responding but her followers continue to offer advice and words of encouragement.

It’s not entirely clear what NeNe Leakes might do. It is understandable that she, too, is tired after spending so much time and energy trying to help Gregg get better. In his defense though, cancer and other illnesses really can make those suffering grouchy and short-tempered.

Hopefully, she can get a break from the constant stress and regroup. Otherwise, it looks like NeNe and Gregg may be headed for yet another divoce.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.