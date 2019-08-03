Nancy O’Dell leaving Entertainment Tonight after 9-year run

Nancy O’Dell has been a staple on Entertainment Tonight for nearly a decade. Her work alongside Kevin Frazier has drawn loyal viewers back over and over again.

During last night’s show, Nancy O’Dell revealed that she would be leaving Entertainment Tonight. The announcement came as quite a shock to viewers. She wasn’t saying goodbye, but more of a “see you later,” though there was no indication on where she would pop up next.

The decision for Nancy O’Dell to leave Entertainment Tonight came from a place of her wanting to spend time with her daughter. She alluded that there is something else in the future for her, even in the same genre. O’Dell was very mysterious about her exit from the daily entertainment news program, sparking some questions about why she was leaving.

After nine years with Entertainment Tonight, Nancy O’Dell has plenty of memories. She talked about watching the show as a little girl when Leeza Gibbons and Mary Hart hosted, something she remembers fondly. Her bond with Kevin Frazier was special and they both paid tribute to it on Instagram.

A lot has changed recently for O’Dell. As her daughter is getting older, she wants to do more with her. She went through a divorce while on the show and now, her life is leading her in a different direction.

Entertainment Tonight won’t be the same without Nancy O’Dell. Viewers are waiting to see where she will pop up next after she takes time off her daughter. Where will her next chapter land her?

Entertainment Tonight airs weeknights on CBS.