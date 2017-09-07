Is Morgan Beasley really cut out to be one of the Mountain Men?

This week’s Mountain Men sees Morgan Beasley run into trouble yet again — after he makes a mistake while navigating melting snow.

He gets some survival packages from a helicopter then has to transport it home in the sledge he pulls with his body.

But things don’t go quite to plan when he loses any sign of the trail and has to try and cross a creek.

But just as he gets the side he loses control of his sledge with all of his recently received packages, and gets pulled down into the snow face-first as the sledge — and packages — tumble into the creek.

He manages to recover some of them, but others get swept further downstream.

It comes after a string of mistakes for Morgan including slicing his leg open with an ax earlier in the season.

Earlier this season also saw things get dicey for him while he erected a house on his own.

He also took some massive risks to get supplies, navigating hit little dinghy through a rough stretch of river that he’d never ridden before.

The continued run of mishaps has led to some fans calling him a “joke”.

Another post on the show’s Facebook page joked: “What kinda drugs is Morgan cooking up there? They dumbing him down something fierce.”

Some had more sympathy, though, and called him a “work in progress”.

What do you think?

Does Morgan have what it takes to be one of the Mountain Men? Or is his spate of blunders likely to continue?

New Episode Thursday at 8/7c "The trail in front of me is gone." Posted by Mountain Men on Friday, September 1, 2017

Mountain Men airs Thursdays at 9/8c on History.