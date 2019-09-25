Is Mariska Hargitay the ladybug on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer Season 2 is back and that means viewers are going crazy on social media when it comes to guessing the celebrities behind the masks. Producers and creators promised to make the clues harder for Season 2, as Season 1 was easy to guess after a single performance or two. And they kept their promise.

After the first episode, it seems that there are no common threads when it comes to guessing the names behind the masks. However, it seems that some people believe that Mariska Hargitay is the celebrity behind the ladybug mask.

In case that name doesn’t ring a bell, Mariska Hargitay plays the New York Police Department Lieutenant Olivia Benson on the NBC drama series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

What’s interesting about fans guessing that she’s on the show is that some people also guessed that she was on Season 1. In other words, it may not be a long shot to see her on the show.

Of course, she’s been busy filming the newest season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, so it’s possible that she couldn’t take time off to film the show. On the other hand, it’s possible that they filmed this show when she wasn’t on set for Law & Order.

What we do know is that the ladybug is a woman. Ladybug also symbolizes good luck, something that Mariska Hargitay has said that she has plenty of, especially after her lung collapsed on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She suffered a scary incident, something she would later reflect on, saying she was lucky to be alive.

There was also an Emmy reference in the ladybug’s introduction video as if to hint that the celebrity is an Emmy-winning actress. She won the Emmy for playing Detective Olivia Benson in 2006. She’s also been nominated for that same role 8 times, so she’s no stranger to the spotlight.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.