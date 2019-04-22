Is Madam Secretary canceled or renewed in 2019? Will Tea Leoni return for Season 6?

Madam Secretary aired the Season 5 finale last night. There are so many possible directions when it comes to where the political drama is headed.

Tea Leoni has made quite the name for herself as Elizabeth McCord. The show has tackled real-life issues and continues to draw in viewers every single week.

Will Madam Secretary be renewed for Season 6?

As of now, CBS has not announced if Madam Secretary will be returning this fall. The network has renewed several other shows, including God Friended Me which aired on the same night as the political drama.

The chances of a Madam Secretary renewal are decent, especially given the events that transpired on the Season 5 finale last night. Frankly, it would be a shock to viewers if the network decided to pull the plug on the show.

Will Tea Leoni return for Season 6?

Given the fact that a renewal or cancellation for Madam Secretary has not yet been announced, there isn’t any indication about what Tea Leoni plans to do.

With the Season 5 finale seeing Elizabeth McCord resigning her position in order to work on her presidential run, it is likely that she would return if the show gets a renewal. The entire Season 6 could be focused on campaigning and the election. This could even give way to more seasons going forward if the network is willing to give it a shot.

Madam Secretary has yet to be renewed or canceled by CBS.