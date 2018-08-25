Is Lyrica Anderson quitting Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood?

Did Lyrica Anderson just quit Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood? Season 4 started out with a bang for Lyrica and A1 as allegations swirl about a possible hookup with Safaree Samuels.

According to Lyrica though, all is not what it looks like. In a screenshot captured by The Shade Room, Lyrica went off about the way she’s been portrayed this season and even said that a lot of what really happened was edited out.

Lyrica didn’t stop there and even went live on Instagram on Friday night, spilling even more Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood tea. Not the part about Safaree though.

Instead, she explained what it’s really like to be a songwriter and broke down how royalty checks work. Lyrica made it clear that she was getting paid and paying her bills long before joining the Love & Hip Hop cast and that she will continue getting paid long after she leaves the show.

It’s not completely clear yet if Lyrica Anderson will be leaving Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood for good but it sure looks like it. After all the drama this season that she says wasn’t even real, can you blame her?

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood airs on Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.