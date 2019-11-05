Is Lucas Black leaving NCIS: New Orleans? What happened to Christopher LaSalle?

The new episode of NCIS: New Orleans has fans asking if Lucas Black is leaving the show. With what happened to Christopher LaSalle during the episode, that’s not very surprising.

It was billed as a dramatic episode by CBS and that is exactly what just took place late Tuesday evening. And now it could impact the future of the show and whether or not NCIS: New Orleans gets renewed again.

We knew it was going to be a big night for the show. Actor Eddie Cahill was slated to join the show and it was rumored that he had something to do with the death of Cade LaSalle (the brother of Chris).

Little did we know that something even bigger was in store for viewers.

During the episode called “Matthew 5:9” Christopher LaSalle was just shot and killed. Shows have a way of bringing back main characters such as this one, but there is likely no turning back from this twist in the story.

The post below was made by actor Lucas Black and uploaded to the Twitter account of the show during the episode.

That post seems to confirm that Lucas Black is indeed leaving the NCIS: New Orleans cast. Shocking. Especially since he has been a primary character on the show since its first season.

We, as viewers, could have seen this coming, though. Especially with the lead up to the final episode fo LaSalle. The previews for the episode also indicated that he would be in danger. But we all set that aside during serial dramas like this one.

If that wasn’t confirmation enough, actor Daryl “Chill” Mitchell also made a post a bit later on his personal Twitter account (seen below). Mitchell plays Investigative Computer Specialist Patton Plame on the show.

You know this has been eaten at me for weeks, LaSalle is dead. Man it's so still hard to digest. @NCISNewOrleans @RobKerkovich @TheLucasBlack — daryl'CHILL'Mitchell (@darylchillmitch) November 6, 2019

That will go down as one of the more memorable moments of the six-season run of NCIS: New Orleans, especially with how beloved he was among fans of the show. It’s going to be a huge hole to fill moving forward.

Mitchell said it right when he indicated that this is hard to digest. It could take a while for viewers to get through this character’s death.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on CBS.