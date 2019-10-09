Is Love and Hip Hop: Miami returning for Season 3? Amara La Negra spills the tea

If you are wondering whether or not Love and Hip Hop Miami is going to return for a season 3, that question has now been answered by one of the stars of the series. Amara La Negra sat down for an interview with PeopleTV and said that Season 3 is filming right now.

“Oh my God, I don’t know if we’re supposed to say this, but, we actually started filming yesterday,” La Negra stated when asked if she was returning for Season 3. She then said, “Oh my God, was that like an exclusive, right now?”

La Negra said that she has been filming at home. “I just bought my first home and wanted to share this with the world, the journey, the experience, the process,” the star stated. She continued, “It’s not as easy as I thought it would be.”

She stopped short from going any further about the new season, other than to say that she wants the people to see a “different side of Amara.”

La Negra just turned 29 and revealed in the interview that she feels the pressure at her age to start having babies and get married.

“Don’t you feel like your ovaries are also gonna start clicking, like oh my God the kids, the family, the wedding,” she said. La Negra continued, “You know, like in my mind, I thought that I would already have a boyfriend at least, or engaged towards marriage or something, but not even close.”

Since appearing on Season 1 of Love and Hip Hop Miami, La Negra has continued to record music, star in movies and even write a children’s book, called “Amarita’s Way”. She is now working on the second edition of the book, which is available online on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. She also said that she has done a lot of traveling.

Check out the entire interview here:

Season 3 of Love & Hip Hop: Miami is expected to premiere early in 2020.